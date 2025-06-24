Man arrested after stabbing outside Millenia Mall, police say

The Brief A stabbing took place on Monday night outside Millenia Mall. One woman was injured during the incident. She was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition. Alinton John, 41, was arrested and is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and resisting without violence.



A man has been arrested following a stabbing that took place on Monday night outside Millenia Mall, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot around 10:40 p.m. on Monday in the area of Water Garden Drive and Conroy Road, which is located outside of Millenia Mall.

Once they arrived at the scene, police saw a woman who had multiple lacerations on her body. She was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, officials said.

A bystander told police that he saw the woman being chased and then stabbed by a man. The bystander said he drew his concealed firearm and told the man to get away from the woman, and the man ran away.

Investigators later identified the alleged attacker as 41-year-old Alinton John.

Ainton John has been booked into the Seminole County Jail. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Authorities said they later found John in Longwood, Florida.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers said they took John into custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any details on what they believe led to the stabbing. Officials also have not yet indicated if the victim and the suspect knew one another, and if so, what their relationship was.

What's next:

John has been booked into the Seminole County Jail. He is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and resisting without violence.

