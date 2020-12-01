Man arrested, accused of recording other man in gym shower

article

The Casselberry Police Department says it arrested a man accused of recording another man in the locker room of a gym.

It happened at the LA Fitness on State Road 436 in Winter Park.

Police arrested Sirawit Phutham.

A victim told police that he and Phutham were showering in individual stalls when the man noticed a small black shower bag with a small hole on the outside of the bag facing him.

Becoming suspicious, the man confronted Phutham, who denied he was showering next to the man.

According to a police report, the victim waited outside the locker room with the gym's manager. The two then confronted Phutham.

The police report said he eventually admitted to recording the man in the shower.

Phutham was arrested, charged with one count of video voyeurism.