Man accused of sexually abusing child on family vacations at Disney, Orlando resorts

A Virginia man was extradited to the Orange County jail earlier this year after a woman told law enforcement he allegedly sexually battered her as a child, according to deputies.

Michael Geary, 68, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant and brought back to Central Florida in February where he currently faces multiple felony charges including sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation.

On Jan. 2, the victim – now 32 years old – contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office for a reported sexual battery.

She told law enforcement that Geary sexually abused her "more times than she could count" between the ages of 10 and 20 years old, court records revealed.

Booking photo of Michael Geary via Orange County jail

The incidents reportedly happened "on multiple occasions" when she was alone at her Virginia home and during family vacations to Orlando, Florida. The victim recounted several sexual incidents that occurred at a Disney World resort, the Hard Rock Hotel and the Old Key West Resort between 2001 and 2003, the warrant stated, when she was between 10 and 12 years old. Geary would have been 47 years old during that time.

She and an Orange County detective completed two controlled phone calls with Geary on two separate occasions, where Geary allegedly admitted doing an act he referred to as "hugging."

He denied remembering all the incidents but stated the victim "was not a liar" and admitted to her being "the only child he ever interacted with or had sexual contact with," the affidavit said, but then reverted to saying he did not remember.

Court documents show he has an arraignment hearing set for July 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.