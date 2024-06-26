Man accused of robbing Melbourne gas station at gunpoint

article

A 34-year-old Melbourne man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

Victor Ruiz was charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the incident that unfolded at the BP gas station located on South Wickam Road in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The suspect walked into the gas station and brandished his gun before demanding money from the cash register from the clerk, police said. He also "attempted to conceal his identity with his clothing," according to a press release from the West Melbourne Police Department.

At the time of the robbery, police said he was described as a Hispanic male who left the gas station in a dark-colored sedan. Detectives were able to find a potential match for that vehicle, which was later found in Melbourne.

"A male subject who was connected to the owner of the vehicle was identified as a person of interest in the investigation," police said.

Victor Ruiz was arrested on June 25, 2024, and charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo: West Melbourne Police Department)

On Tuesday morning, the suspect – Ruiz – was pulled over and taken into custody, police said.

He remains in custody at the Brevard County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.