Melbourne teen, adult accused of shooting at, robbing man during online marketplace meetup for earbuds

Two people were arrested after they attempted to steal wireless earbuds during an online marketplace meetup in Melbourne, police said.

On June 13, Melbourne police responded to the Palmview Cove Apartments regarding reports of gunshots fired. Witnesses said they believed they saw an armed robbery happen in the parking lot.

Several hours later, the victim of the robbery contacted the police about the incident.

According to police, the two suspects, a teen and an adult, arranged a meeting with the victim for an alleged online marketplace sale of his wireless earbuds.

When the duo met with the victim, they pulled out a pistol and snatched earbuds and a wallet from the victim, police said. While wrestling with the duo over the gun, one of the suspects fired a shot at the victim's head – with the bullet missing him by inches.

On June 18, police arrested De'Ricky McGirt and a juvenile male for attempted felony murder, armed robbery with a firearm, armed occupied burglary of a conveyance with a battery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and petit theft.