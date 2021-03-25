Man accused of slashing tires on dozens of vehicles in hotel parking lots

A man is accused of slashing the tires of about 40 cars that were in parking lots of Daytona Beach Shores hotels this week.

Several frustrated hotel patrons found the damage the following morning. Authorities still are not sure why the vehicles were targeted.

"It’s scary! I have vehicles here. They’re not the best of vehicles but they’re still tires that cost money. People work hard for their money around here," said neighbor Debbie Mathis.

Detectives with the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department were able to review surveillance video which they said led them to Thomas Richards, 18, of Ormond Beach.

"The video definitely helped. He was on several different videos and it was very easy to identify him through his clothing, his physical description, and then we also had a family member identify him," explained Det. Sgt. Jessica Long.

Richards was taken into custody on Thursday at a friend's house. At this point, investigators estimate he has caused at least $4,200 in damage.

Richards, who just turned 18 a few days ago, was booked into the Volusia County Jail and faces one felony and four misdemeanor charges related to criminal mischief.

"He has about 20 more coming," Long added.

Right now, only 26 of the 40 people are pressing charges. If you were targeted, call the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department.

