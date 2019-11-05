Man accused of raping woman in Thornton Park arrested in South Florida

The Orlando Police Department says it has arrested a wanted man, accused of a sexual battery in Downtown Orlando.

James Calixte was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service in the West Palm Beach area.

Police say he attacked a woman on east Jefferson Street in Thornton Park last month.

Investigators say he grabbed a woman and sexually battered her outside of her home.

Resident Cassidy Temple said she has lived in the area for the last 17 years, and that it was normally quiet. She added that the area is now on high alert.

“We are all keeping an eye out. Some of us have kids, some of us walk our dogs, some of us are elderly, so yeah, we've all been watching,” she said.

In a statement from Orlando police Tuesday, they said they are “pleased Calixte was found and arrested.”

Orlando police previously arrested another man, Michael T. Scarlett II, for a separate attack nearby.

Investigators say he turned himself in.

He was charged in an unrelated sexual battery on Cathcart Avenue, near the alleged attack Calixte is accused of.