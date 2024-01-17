Man accused of killing Florida man for being a 'cop caller' found hanging from tree, deputies say

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of another man in Hernando County on Monday, officials said.

Dustin McMillian, 33, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 7 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Elkin Avenue in Spring Hill to conduct a well-being check on William Trudell, after a family member called 911 saying a man named Dakota Croft had possibly killed Trudell.

When deputies arrived, they were met by McMillian. He told deputies that he and Croft had been drinking alcohol and devised a plan to attack Trudell. Croft was reportedly upset with Trudell for being a "Cop Caller" and disrespecting women in the home, McMillian told deputies.

When Trudell entered the garage, Croft and McMillian ambushed and killed him, officials said. They dragged his body to a wooded area and began to clean the garage and trash evidence.

Shortly after, Croft, who was under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections and had recently cut off his ankle monitor, hung himself from a tree in the backyard.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. That person will remain anonymous.



Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.

