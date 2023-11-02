Man accused of killing 2 motorcyclists in DUI arrested again for buying beer while out on bond, deputies say

The man who is accused of hitting and killing two motorcyclists in a DUI last month was arrested again after he was caught buying beer while out on bond, according to deputies.

Michael Thompson was arrested Tuesday for violating his bond release conditions, according to a report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The 40-year-old man from Geneva was previously arrested Oct. 21 and charged with DUI and two counts of DUI causing death. Thompson was driving west on SR-46 – with his 9-year-old daughter in the car – when he collided with the back of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with two people on the back, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Richard Mills, 65, and Joanne Talley, 61, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

He was granted $51,000 bond – and posted on the condition that he wasn't allowed to drink alcohol.

Thompson, however, allegedly violated that condition earlier this week.

A Circle K employee clocked Thompson buying a six-pack of Yuengling just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 24 and a case of Natural Light beer shortly after 7:30 a.m. the day after, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to ID Thompson from his recent booking photo and he was taken into custody.

He remains at the Seminole County Jail with a court date scheduled for Nov. 28.