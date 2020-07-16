Man accused of burglarizing neighbor’s shed during state of emergency

article

Deputies are investigating a series of residential burglaries south of Flagler Beach and have made an arrest in one case.

According to Flager County Sheriff's Office, one homeowner presented surveillance footage that showed a man on her property around the same time she observed damage to her storage shed, where items were said to have been taken.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 56-year-old Mark Edward Jacobs. Deputies said Jacobs has a lengthy criminal history.

He is charged with burglary during a state of emergency and criminal mischief and being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with a bond of $5,500.