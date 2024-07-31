Man accused of killing jewelry store owner shot 4 times by witness: DBPD

A Port Orange man was gunned down in his own jewelry store, according to police.

John Craiger, 83, is accused of pulling the trigger and is now behind bars without bond. For the first time, authorities have released a jail booking photograph of Craiger and new details about the incident.

Daytona Beach police revealed that customers heard Craiger arguing with store owner Ghazi Osta, known to many as "Gus."

According to Osta's wife, their son was in the back of the store when he heard his father shouting, "Get this guy out of my store." Moments later, gunshots rang out, prompting Osta's son to run out with his own gun and shoot Craiger. However, the situation escalated further.

RELATED: Wife reflects on slain Daytona Beach jewelry store owner’s life: 'We are lost'

Police say Craiger fired back multiple times, forcing Osta's son to crawl behind a counter and call 911. While Craiger was on the floor bleeding, a customer picked up a statue and struck him in the head. The customer then grabbed Craiger's gun and held him down until the police arrived.

RELATED: Employee dead, suspect injured in shootings inside jewelry store

Leigh Osta, Ghazi's wife, recounted the tragedy. "He's crying and says, 'Mommy, you need to come to the store! Daddy's been shot.' To me, he's a hero because he saved himself and neutralized the horrible person."

Ghazi and Leigh were married for nearly 40 years and had four children together — three daughters and a son.

Osta was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Craiger was also hospitalized with four gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a recent transaction between the two men. Craiger allegedly told Osta to fight him outside, and when Osta told him to leave, Craiger pulled out a gun, shouted, "Hey Gus," and fatally shot Osta, according to police.

Craiger is charged with first-degree murder.