Officers in Osceola County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

The Kissimmee Police Department said Abner Ruiz was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. leaving his home off Wimbledon Street in the truck pictured below.

Anyone who has seen Ruiz is asked to call the police department at 407-847-0176.