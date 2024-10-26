Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk: Stories of hope, encouragement, honor

Thousands of people gathered at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando to remember those who've passed away from breast cancer, lift those who are currently fighting, and raise awareness and money with the hope of finding a cure one day.

It's part of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk. FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt shared her own breast cancer survival story and served as emcee of the event. The rest of the FOX 35 Orlando team was out at the event, walking alongside participants, and sharing stories of hope, survival, and early detection.

Here are a few of the stories we learned:

Honoring his grandma

Joel and Jordan told FOX 35's Laurel Blanchard and Jessica Dobson that they were walking in honor of their grandma, who passed away.

One-month cancer free

FOX 35's Brooks Garner found two friends who were walking to celebrate one friend marking a month of being cancer free.

"It's been difficult, but I've had some great supporters," the woman said.

Never knew life without breast cancer part of it

FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt shared Kimberly Stewart-Horan's story earlier this week on Good Day Orlando. The division chief with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department lost her mom to breast cancer when she was 18, and then was diagnosed with breast cancer years later.

She said faith, family, and God helped her through those challenging times. Stewart-Horan was out at the Making Strides Walk on Saturday.

Finding friendship amid the fight

Fox 35's Amy Kaufeldt talked with two women who were diagnosed with breast cancer around the same time as her. Both went through breast cancer treatment together, shared information and resources, and were there to support each other.

‘Don’t sit down. Fight. Go. Work For It'

Kim told FOX 35's Brook Garner that she beat breast cancer eight years ago. She's part of Warriors on Water, a dragon boat team made up of breast cancer suvivors. Her message to those still fighting - "Don't sit done. Move. Fight. Go. Work for it."

Walking to remember her friend

A familiar face found FOX 35's Ryan Elijah and Danielle Knox at the 2024 Making Strides Against Cancer Walk. She was at the event to honor four friends who have had breast cancer, including one who passed away.

"This is good," she said, referring to the energy and the camaraderie at the event.

American Cancer Society: Early detection is key

