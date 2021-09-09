Makeshift memorial grows for crossing guard killed at Lafayette school

Extra patrols and support staff were at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette on Thursday morning after one of the school crossing guards died after being hit by a car.

A small memorial was created in memory for 44-year-old Ashley Dias of San Francisco.

Flowers and a sign that reads "Thank You for Keeping us Safe," also were placed by the site at the edge of the sidewalk. Dias was killed on his second day of work at the school, according to Supt. Richard Whitmore, who helped out with crossing guard duties.

As students walked and bicycled to school on Thursday, many pulled flowers out of their backpacks to add to the memorial. Others put signs up for "Mr. Dias," crediting his work and heroism.

A child was also struck Wednesday afternoon but those injuries were considered minor, authorities said.

Just before 3 p.m., Lafayette police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at the school. The person turned out to be Dias who was trapped under a vehicle. Police and citizens were able to pull him out from under the vehicle, and administer CPR. Dias was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver has been interviewed and cooperative and not being identified at this time. No other details were released.

Lafayette School District Superintendent Richard Whitmore wrote in a statement that many students were at the scene of the accident.

"We are extraordinarily saddened to learn of the loss of a member of our school community, and our thoughts are with his family and friends," Whitmore wrote. "We also regret the terrible impact of this accident on the student directly involved, the family members, and the additional students who witnessed the accident."

Extra counseling support were on hand for the students on Thursday.

Lafayette police are in charge of the investigation of the crash. Police had roadways in the area closed for several hours.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. C. Jacquez of the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 299-3234 or cjacq@so.cccounty.us.

