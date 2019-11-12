Major crash blocks northbound lanes on State Road 417 near Lake Nona Boulevard

article

The northbound lanes of State Road 417 were blocked Tuesday morning after a major crash.

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. near Lake Nona Blvd. According to Tele-Traffic, the crash involved at least 9 cars with a rollover.

Traffic was backed up to before Exit 17B, Boggy Creek Road. Drivers were advised to take Narcoossee Rd to access SR-417.

Injuries involved in the crash were not immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.