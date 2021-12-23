Maine State Trooper carries 82-year-old man found in ditch to safety during storm

A trooper’s dash camera captured the moment when he carried an elderly man after finding him in a ditch during a winter storm in Maine.

According to Maine State Police, they were told the 82-year-old man had Alzheimer’s disease and wandered away from his home in Vassalboro around 5 a.m. Wednesday. After, state police said they began to search for him and received a report from a town plow driver who saw him during the storm.

One of those troopers, Tyler Harrington, located the man in a ditch along Mudget Hill Road. He had severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Trooper Harrington carried him to the cruiser and placed him inside the warm vehicle. Within a few minutes, paramedics arrived and the trooper once again wrapped his arms around the elderly man, lifted him, and carried him to the ambulance.

"We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating," according to a statement by Maine State Police. "We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers, and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state."

