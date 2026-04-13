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Titusville man found dead, floating in Indian River: Cause of death determined

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Published  April 13, 2026 10:14am EDT
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Titusville Police confirmed that 34-year-old John Lee Brown died of an accidental drowning after his body was discovered floating in the Indian River near Veterans Park on April 9.
    • Preliminary findings from the medical examiner showed no signs of physical trauma, and investigators noted that Brown was last seen in the area just one day prior to the discovery.
    • While the initial cause of death has been determined, authorities are currently awaiting a toxicology report to see if any other factors contributed to the incident.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man, found floating in the Indian River last week, died from an accidental drowning, officials confirmed. 

John Lee Brown, 34, was found dead and floating in the Indian River – near the 300 block of Indian River Avenue – around noon, April 9. The Titusville Police Department launched a death investigation to determine Brown's cause of death. 

What we know:

In an April 13 update, police said Brown was last seen near Veterans Park on April 8 – one day before his body was reported to be floating in the Indian River. 

A Titusville man was found dead and floating in the Indian River on April 9, 2026. 

Preliminary findings determined that Brown's body showed no signs of trauma and a medical examiner determined Brown's cause of death appeared to be an accidental drowning. A toxicology report is pending to determine if any additional contributing factors were involved in Brown's death, police said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Titusville Police Department. 

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