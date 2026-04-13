Titusville man found dead, floating in Indian River: Cause of death determined

The Brief Titusville Police confirmed that 34-year-old John Lee Brown died of an accidental drowning after his body was discovered floating in the Indian River near Veterans Park on April 9. Preliminary findings from the medical examiner showed no signs of physical trauma, and investigators noted that Brown was last seen in the area just one day prior to the discovery. While the initial cause of death has been determined, authorities are currently awaiting a toxicology report to see if any other factors contributed to the incident.



A Titusville man, found floating in the Indian River last week, died from an accidental drowning, officials confirmed.

John Lee Brown, 34, was found dead and floating in the Indian River – near the 300 block of Indian River Avenue – around noon, April 9. The Titusville Police Department launched a death investigation to determine Brown's cause of death.

What we know:

In an April 13 update, police said Brown was last seen near Veterans Park on April 8 – one day before his body was reported to be floating in the Indian River.

A Titusville man was found dead and floating in the Indian River on April 9, 2026.

Preliminary findings determined that Brown's body showed no signs of trauma and a medical examiner determined Brown's cause of death appeared to be an accidental drowning. A toxicology report is pending to determine if any additional contributing factors were involved in Brown's death, police said.