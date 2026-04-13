Titusville man found dead, floating in Indian River: Cause of death determined
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man, found floating in the Indian River last week, died from an accidental drowning, officials confirmed.
John Lee Brown, 34, was found dead and floating in the Indian River – near the 300 block of Indian River Avenue – around noon, April 9. The Titusville Police Department launched a death investigation to determine Brown's cause of death.
What we know:
In an April 13 update, police said Brown was last seen near Veterans Park on April 8 – one day before his body was reported to be floating in the Indian River.
A Titusville man was found dead and floating in the Indian River on April 9, 2026.
Preliminary findings determined that Brown's body showed no signs of trauma and a medical examiner determined Brown's cause of death appeared to be an accidental drowning. A toxicology report is pending to determine if any additional contributing factors were involved in Brown's death, police said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Titusville Police Department.