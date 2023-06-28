Madonna rushed to hospital, ICU after ‘serious bacterial infection’

article

Pop icon Madonna was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after developing a "serious bacterial infection," her representative revealed.

Her manager Guy Oseary confirmed the news on social media Wednesday, stating that the 64-year-old singer, known for her chart-topping hits and boundary-pushing performances, spent several days in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary shared, adding that a "full recovery is expected."

According to Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive and was intubated for at least one night in a New York hospital before having the tube removed. Sources also told the outlet that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.

Oseary added that the singer will need to pause all commitments, including her scheduled tour.

Singer/songwriter Madonna performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was scheduled to kick off next month with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others.

EARLIER: Madonna reveals 2023 concert dates for North America, Europe

Then the Material Girl was then scheduled to perform in Europe and Mexico throughout the fall and winter, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among other cities.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in the announcement in January.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include "Vogue," "Music," "Crazy For You," "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Justify My Love," "Live to Tell" and "Papa Don't Preach."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed.