Madeline Soto update: Stephan Sterns acted odd, had power tools night before teen's disappearance: roommate

Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto, was acting odd and strangein the days before the Florida girl was reported missing, according to a woman who lived in the same Kissimmee house as Maddie and her mom, Jenn Soto.

Kissimmee Police released audio from an interview detectives conducted with the female roommate. FOX 35 obtained the audio via a public records request.

In the interview, the woman described the relationship between Maddie and Sterns as a close "father-daughter" relationship. To be clear, Sterns is not biologically related to Maddie. He was the boyfriend of Maddie's mom and occasionally stayed at their house.

During the interview, the woman told detectives that she recalled hearing a noise from Sterns' room, but was unsure what it was. She said the noise lasted until at least she fell asleep.

The woman told detectives in the interview that Sterns was acting strangely in the days before the girl's disappearance, including doing laundry and being in possession of power tools for a project no one apparently knew about.

"She noticed something odd about him because of the way he was moving around the house," the woman said in Spanish, then translated by an interpreter.

The woman said she saw three tools on a table, including a hammer. Jenn apparently asked him why he needed those tools, she said, to which he responded that he was working on an unknown project.

She said Sterns was also seen washing clothes – something she said he never did.

Detectives also told the woman that naked photos of her were found on Sterns' cell phone. Detectives alleged that it appeared that Sterns had placed a camera beneath her bedroom door to capture the photos.

The woman was asked to confirm that the person in the photos was her.

When asked to confirm if the photos were of her, she hesitated, and a detective remarked, "I take that as a ‘yes.’"

The woman admitted that after seeing the photos, her view of Sterns had changed.

"Prior to seeing these photos, she couldn’t believe he could do something or hurt Maddie. Now, seeing these photos—yeah, he’s capable of anything, obviously," the detective translated.

Police have not filed charges against Sterns for the photos of the woman found on his cell phone. It's unclear if charges will be filed.

Sterns has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto. He has also been charged with some 60 charges of sex abuse after explicit photos of Soto were found in a Google Drive on his cell phone.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Maddie's mom, Jenn, has not been described as a person of interest or a suspect in her daughter's disappearance or death. Charges have not been filed against her.

