LYNX, Seminole County host mobile COVID-19 vaccine event

LYNX and Seminole County are partnering to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit Wednesday outside the LYNX Fern Park Superstop to provide easier access to the vaccine.

People can go to the mobile vaccine site located at 6405 S. US Highway 17/92 behind the Lowe’s in Fern Park from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff will administer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to people 12 and older. A parent or guardian with a current photo identification will need to accompany minors who want to get vaccinated.

Seminole County is also hosting mobile vaccine clinics at area high schools as students head back to class this week.

The clinics at the high schools will operate from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. through Friday. The mobile clinic will be at Hagerty High School on Wednesday, Seminole High School on Thursday, and Winter Springs High School on Friday.

To find more vaccination sites in Seminole County, visit PrepareSeminole.org.