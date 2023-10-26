Lynx bus crash leaves 4 injured near Orlando-area intersection, fire crews say

article

A crash involving a Lynx bus and a truck sent four people to the hospital Thursday, according to Orange County Fire.

Fire crews responded to the crash near North Semoran and East Colonial Thursday evening.

The crash involved a "heavy entrapment" resulting in four people being injured.

One person was transported as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center, two others were taken to Advent Health East, and one person was taken to Advent Health in Winter Park.

FOX 35 has reached out to law enforcement for more details.