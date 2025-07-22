FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Storms may bring inches of rain, flash flood risk to Central Florida

The Brief Multiple rounds of storms could bring 3–5 inches of rain and flash flooding across the Central Florida region. Additional rounds of showers and storms are likely for Wednesday. Rain tapers off by Friday, with temps rising into the mid-90s this weekend.



Tuesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, with multiple rounds of heavy rain expected across Central Florida.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

A few hit-and-miss downpours are possible this morning, with higher chances of scattered showers and storms by late morning and midday. Even with breaks in the activity, additional rounds of heavy rain and storms will be likely this afternoon as well.

What are the main weather threats?

What we know:

With these downpours, a lot of rain will fall over a short span of time. With multiple inches possible in isolated areas, the risk of flash flooding exists for much of the region.

Rainfall totals look to amount to around 3-5". Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

A few lingering showers and storms are possible tonight, with most slowly diminishing as the night wears on. We'll stay very warm and muggy, with lows falling into the mid 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Looking ahead:

Wednesday is also a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, with additional rounds of showers and storms likely.

While the rain and storms will be scattered, a lot of rain will fall over short periods of time. This means flash flooding will still be a risk for Central Florida tomorrow.

So far, the best chances of rain look to take place around midday and into the afternoon and evening hours.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Rain and storm chances will taper off as drier air begins to filter in. By Friday, only a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible.

As we dry things out, temperatures will heat back up. Plan for highs to soar back into the mid 90s for the weekend.