Lynx Air to offer nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport to Toronto, Canada

Get your bags ready! Starting next year, travelers will be able to take a nonstop flight from Orlando to Toronto, Canada.

Officials of the Orlando International Airport (MCO) said Lynx Air will join its family beginning Jan. 27, 2023.

The airline will offer the nonstop flight service four times a week, with one-way fares starting at $59.45. The flight is at least three hours long.

To book a trip, visit www.flylynx.com.

According to TripAdvisor, top attractions in Toronto include Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Toronto Island Park, the CN Tower, Rogers Centre, Distillery Historic District, Casa Loma and more.