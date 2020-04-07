Lowe's to close Easter Sunday to give employees a day off

article

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced on Tuesday that all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give its employees a much-deserved break during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday."

RELATED: Target, Trader Joe's to close on Easter to give employees working during coronavirus a break

"I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Lowe's recently announced they are raising employees pay to $2-an-hour extra during the month of April.

RELATED: Disney lights up Cinderella's Castle in blue to honor healthcare workers

Lowe's joins several other companies, including Target and Trader Joe's, that have decided to close on Easter this year.