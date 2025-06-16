Loud booms possible as U.S. Navy hosts bomb training exercises at Ocala National Forest

The Brief Bomb training by the U.S. Navy will take place at Pinecastle Range in Ocala National Forest from June 16–22, between 2 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., with loud noises expected. Wildlife may be displaced, and drivers are urged to use caution in and around the forest during this period.



Naval Air Station Jacksonville has announced that the U.S. Navy will be conducting live bomb training exercises at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 16 through June 22.

Training operations are scheduled to occur daily between 2 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., and residents in the area may hear loud booms during this time.

Officials are advising the public that wildlife may be temporarily displaced during bombing periods. Drivers traveling through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas should use extra caution.

Residents are also encouraged to secure any items around their homes that might attract wildlife. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds residents to stay alert for larger animals, including black bears,