Lottery ticket worth over $117K sold at Florida Publix

A Florida Lottery ticket worth over $117,000 was sold at a Publix in Florida.

The Fantasy 5 ticket for Thursday's evening drawing is worth $117,381.50. This Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix at 835 County Road 210 West in St. Johns.

The winning numbers were 11-23-25-26-33.

In Thursday's midday draw, one winning ticket was sold at a Circle K in North Fort Myers.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

