Video: Lost Florida photographer found, rescued by Brevard County air team

Photography trip leads to rescue

What we know:

Reports from the BCSO show the 84-year-old man had ventured out to take photographs in the Fort Drum Marsh area on Sunday evening, when he then lost his way and became disoriented.

Deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) said they attempted to locate the man using drones and through ground searches, but due to the thick brush and the location of the man, it took several hours before he was found.

After multiple attempts to rescue him, two sergeants were able to make their way to the man around 3:00 a.m, but were unable to make their way back out in the night.

The BCSO said they were asked to assist with the rescue, so they quickly assembled a team to assess the situation, develop an extraction plan and rehearse the operation, before taking off from Merritt Island.

Reports show the crew was able to locate the man and the two sergeants in the woods just before sunrise on Monday. A medic was lowered to the ground to assess the 84-year-old man, before he was then hoisted from the ground up into a helicopter.

Deputies said the man was flown to a nearby location where medics were waiting to provide care, and he was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the crew then returned to extract the two sergeants, followed by the medic.

‘Together, we can do great things’

What they're saying:

"'Together, we can do great things,'" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the Facebook post. "This simple quote has so much meaning to it, and I am beyond proud of our agency members — Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) — for their incredible teamwork this morning that led to the safe recovery of an 84-year-old Indian River County citizen!"

"Folks, every day I tell people how amazed I am at the incredible team of men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, not only for their hard work and professionalism, but for their true passion and commitment to keeping everyone safe!" Ivey continued. "I want to thank our incredible aviation unit for an amazing job well done, BCFR for their unique skills and continued partnership with our agency during times of need. And, of course, to the members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for locating the subject and keeping him safe and calm until all could safely be evacuated!"

