Lost buoy from costal Florida national park turns up in France after 4,000-mile journey

A buoy missing from a national park along the coast of Florida traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to France and has now found a new home.

According to the National Park Service, the yellow can buoy washed up on the rocky coastline of Perros-Guirec in Brittany a few weeks ago.

After examining the buoy more closely, officials noticed an attached identification tag reading "Dry Tortugas National Park" and a contact phone number printed on it.

"The boundary marker buoy had broken loose from its moorings in Dry Tortugas and had traveled on ocean currents for an adventure of over 4,000 miles," Dry Tortugas National Park said in a Facebook post along with a photo of the washed-up buoy.

As discussions began about what to do with the wayward buoy, the town devised a solution to place in their miniature harbor.

Residents in Port Miniature Perros Guirec recently adopted and installed the new landmark in their miniature harbor. (Roman Di Tommaso / NPS)

Residents in Port Miniature Perros Guirec, a popular tourist attraction featuring electric boats for children and families, recently adopted and installed the new landmark. The buoy now proudly showcases the American and Breton flags, symbolizing its origins and new location.

"We are happy to see that our buoy is back in action with its own story of adventure," the NPS said. "We see a children’s book in the making!"