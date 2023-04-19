Lori Vallow murder trial day 12: More law enforcement testimony day after son of 'Doomsday mom' testifies

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A day after Lori Vallow's only living child took the stand, we heard more testimony from law enforcement officials in the murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom" about her suspicious financial moves, among other findings.

Tensions were high on Tuesday when Colby Ryan, the older half-brother of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, took the stand. Ryan testified that he was blindsided when J.J. and Tylee were found dead on the property of Lori's husband, Chad Daybell.

On April 19, Idaho law enforcement officials testified, as well as an FBI accountant.

The prosecution questioned more witnesses about Lori's finances and transactions.

The state has presented money as one of her motives in this triple murder case. We’ve heard about life insurance policies and social security benefits throughout trial, and not just insight into Lori's finances, but her husband Chad Daybell's as well.

Rexburg Police detective Chuck Kunsaitis and FBI accountant Mike Douglass took the stand, laying out the numbers.

Rewind back to July 2019 when Lori’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed in Chandler, Arizona by her brother Alex Cox, who is now also dead.

In the months following, Lori would receive social security benefits on behalf of seven-year-old JJ Vallow. Lori was also getting social security on behalf of her daughter Tylee Ryan after her own dad Joe Ryan died in 2018.

Investigators say Lori didn’t stop collecting checks after her kids were murdered in September 2019. In fact, she said nothing, and we’re talking about thousands of dollars.

When her alleged co-conspirator Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy died suddenly in October 2019, the FBI says he filed a life insurance claim within days. Prosecutors have said Chad and Tammy signed to get the insurance maxed out.

Chad was paid more than $400,000 in benefits and married Lori in Hawaii.

There was a document shown to the jury – an email from Chad Daybell to a Hawaii realtor just days after he married Lori.

"We are interested in seeing this property. Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children? Please let us know. Thank you."

We spoke to the realtor in 2020, and on April 19, FOX 10 caught up with her about the email she received, which is now evidence in the trial.

"In my mind, I knew that that meant the kids were no longer among them living. You don't say you have no children if you have living children. I was shocked. It was upsetting. I wasn't sure how to proceed. I eventually did two things. One, is that I sent it to our local Kauai County prosecutor and the other thing was, I posted on a Facebook group, "Kauai rant and raves," and that's when somebody recommended that I contact you," said Julie Black, realtor Kauai Dreams Realty.

Chandler Police detectives and a firefighter also took the stand. They were questioned about the Charles Vallow's shooting.

In July 2019, the narrative in Chandler Police's report is that Charles and Lori’s brother Alex got into a fight.

Lori, Alex and even her daughter Tylee claimed that Charles hit Alex in the head with a baseball bat. Alex grabbed his gun and shot Charles twice, claiming self-defense.

But, at the time, Chandler detectives found Lori to be calm, smiling and even laughing after she learned of her husband’s death.

A Chandler firefighter also testified, saying there were no signs indicating Alex provided CPR to Charles. He also waited to call 911 about 45 minutes after the shooting as Lori’s drove JJ and Tylee to Walgreens, Burger King and dropped JJ off at school.

Lori was indicted in Maricopa County on one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles.

The Idaho trial takes priority right now.

Over the past two days of testimony, we’ve had only a few cross examinations and there have been several witnesses on the stand. Even when there has been cross exam, it’s been brief.

It's a pattern to watch for through this trial.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.