Looking for haunted spots around Orlando? Book a ghost tour in this Florida town

FOX 35 Orlando

Take a tour of this haunted Florida town, just outside Orlando

Mount Dora may be known for its picturesque lakefront views, small-town charm, and restaurants, but do you know about its haunted history? Halloween or not, you can take a ghostly tour of this charming -- and maybe haunted town.

If you're looking for a spooky haunt around Halloween or another time throughout the year, you can take a 90-minute walking tour and learn about the haunted hotels, homes, and macabre around Mount Dora, such as The Donnelly House and the Lakeside Inn.

For a little more fright, you can go ghost hunting or book a spirit-friendly pub crawl.

Tickets start at $25 per person, and can be booked at MountDoraGhostTours.com. Reservations are required.