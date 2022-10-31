Looking for haunted spots around Orlando? Book a ghost tour in this Florida town

Mount Dora may be known for its beautiful lakeside views, and charming small-town shops and restaurants, but do you know about its supposed haunted history?

If you're looking for a spooky haunt around Halloween or another time throughout the year, you can take a 90-minute walking tour and learn about the haunted hotels, homes, and macabre around Mount Dora, such as The Donnelly House and the Lakeside Inn.

For a little more fright, you can go ghost hunting or book a spirit-friendly pub crawl.

Tickets start at $25 per person, and can be booked at MountDoraGhostTours.com. Reservations are required.