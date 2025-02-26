Longwood UCF student, cancer survivor, continues to recover after accident

The Brief A year after surviving a severe accident, UCF student Grayzon Zrelak continues his recovery from paralysis and hearing loss. Despite past battles with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he remains optimistic and determined. He is set for surgery during spring break and expects to regain full hearing.



A UCF student and cancer survivor who was hit by a car on his way to work over a year ago sat down with FOX 35's Matt Trezza to reflect on his road to recovery.

‘I was in rough shape’

What we know:

Grayzon Zrelak, a UCF student from Longwood, survived a serious accident while walking across an intersection. A driver in an SUV failed to see him, running over his head. He lost consciousness and woke up in the hospital, suffering from paralysis and partial hearing loss. Police determined the driver was at fault.

What we don't know:

The long-term prognosis of his paralysis is uncertain, though he has made progress through rehabilitation.

The backstory:

On January 16, 2024, two days after his 19th birthday, Grayson Zrelak was hit by a car while crossing North Ronald Reagan Blvd. near Church Ave. in Longwood. Zrelak’s severe injuries left him in a medically induced coma for weeks, and at the time, his prognosis was uncertain.

After more than one month in the hospital, the teen returned home.

Zrelak’s resilience was already tested before the accident — he had previously beaten Hodgkin’s lymphoma twice and has been cancer-free since 2017. His experience of overcoming life-threatening challenges has shaped his positive outlook on life.

Big picture view:

Zrelak’s story highlights both the dangers pedestrians face and the importance of perseverance in overcoming adversity. Despite severe injuries, he has continued his studies in game and web design at UCF and is set to graduate next summer. His ability to maintain humor and optimism has inspired those around him.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on his recovery, Zrelak said, "I’ve looked at photos from the accident, and man, I was in rough shape."

He remains grateful to be alive, joking about his partial paralysis.

"I'll never be able to raise this eyebrow again, so I'm permanently stuck smoldering like 'The Rock.'"

Offering advice to others facing hardships, he added, "If you're ever having struggles in life, never give up. There's always the next day that could hold more fortunes for you—or you could get run over by a car, but that’s very unlikely!"

What's next:

Zrelak is scheduled for another surgery during spring break, which is expected to fully restore his hearing. Meanwhile, he continues his recovery and studies, looking forward to graduation and life beyond his medical challenges.

