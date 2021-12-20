Longwood Police investigating shooting that killed man, 19

The investigation into a late-night shooting in Longwood continued on Monday.

Jameson Laguerre, 19, was killed when shots rang out around 9 p.m. on Sunday outside a recording studio.

Detectives stayed long into the early morning hours and were back out again just a few hours later. They marked evidence including bullet holes left behind.

"I saw them at their vehicles and looking around," said Harry Glusky.

Glusky had to find another way into work at East Coast Contractors Supply North this morning. Police had the entrance to the Longwood Commerce Center blocked off near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and West Evergreen Avenue.

"It’s still a concerning issue anytime there is gun violence," said Glusky. "It’s something that is alarming to say the least."

Witnesses told Longwood Police a dark-colored sedan pulled up to Laguerre’s vehicle near Syce Studios. The suspect got out then shot and killed him.

Syce Recording Studios took to Instagram about the incident saying they would be closed for a couple of days due to the incident. "My condolences to the family who lost a child," the post read. "We one day gotta [sic] stop the nonsense!"

"It’s just such a waste of life," said Glusky. "There’s just no reason for whatever dispute that went on for whatever cause there’s no justification."

Detectives are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Longwood Police.

