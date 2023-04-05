Lonely Dog immersive experience opening later this month in Orlando

The Orlando International Premium Outlets is about to get a new attraction that will leave dog lovers and art enthusiasts howling with delight. The Lonely Dog Immersive Experience, a storytelling exhibition that centers around a guitar-playing outcast hound and his whimsical world, is set to open in late April.

The exhibition promises to transport audiences into a stunning visual adventure of the life of Lonely Dog, a misunderstood orphan who overcomes bullies to become a legend whose music heals a divided society of posh cats and working-class dogs in the fictional place of Alveridge. The 30-minute cinematic show features animated paintings, 3D imagery, and original music that will captivate visitors of all ages.

In addition to the cinematic show, the exhibition will also feature an art gallery showcasing nearly 40 pieces of artwork by Ivan Clarke, the man who created Lonely Dog. Visitors will be able to purchase reproductions in the gift shop. Clarke even wrote a novel on Lonely Dog, a character who gained fame in New Zealand. His arrival in Orlando marks his North American Debut.

For those who want a more immersive experience, the exhibition also features a Virtual Reality Lounge where guests can fly alongside Lonely Dog on a journey that soars through the skies and dives into the depths of the sea.

There is also a Selfie Salon where visitors can snap a picture of their favorite Lonely Dog scene and share it on social media with their pack of friends. Aspiring artists can complete some of Clarke's most cherished dog and cat paintings in the Art Studio, then see their masterpieces projected on a giant Coloring Fun Art Wall.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, live jazz and blues music from Donovan Peters awaits visitors in the beer and wine speakeasy.

Exact opening date and ticket prices can be found on LonelyDogOrlando.com.