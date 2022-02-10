Lockdown lifted at Lake Brantley High School, officials say

article

Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs was put on lockdown on Wednesday after students reported seeing an unfamiliar adult on campus.

"We are currently in a Code Red Lockdown. We will keep you posted as to when the lockdown is lifted," the school tweeted.

According to the principal, the adult was spotted by a few students on campus who immediately reported it to school administration.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to lock down the campus to find the suspect. Within minutes of locking down the school, Altamonte Springs Police Department made contact with the suspect, detained him, searched him and took him into custody," the principal said in a statement.

The lockdown was lifted after about 10-15 minutes.

"I wanted to take this time to remind everyone of our various ways of speaking out and reporting potential threats, whether that is through the SpeakOut Hotline or the P3 campus app. We really appreciate our students and staff with how they handled today's incident, and we wanted to update you all as quickly as possible every step of the way."