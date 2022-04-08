Lockdown lifted at Colonial High School after tip of person with weapon on campus: officials

article

Colonial High School in Orlando was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon after the school received a tip about a person with a possible weapon on campus. It was lifted after deputies searched the school.

Orange County Public Schools told FOX 35 News the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution. Parents were notified of the situation.

"We are currently on a lockdown after receiving an anonymous Fortify Florida tip of an individual with a possible weapon on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified. During a lockdown, no one will be allowed on or off campus. I will update you as soon as possible with more information," the school said.

Orange County deputies searched the campus and gave the all-clear.

Colonial High School was placed on lockdown on April 8, 2022, to investigate a report of a suspicious person on campus.

