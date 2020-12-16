Lockdown lifted at Atlantic High after no weapons found on campus

article

Atlantic High in Volusia County was on a precautionary lockdown following rumors of a possible weapon on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that an anonymous tip came in about the rumored weapon during an evacuation drill. No injuries or specific threats reported.

"Lockdown just lifted, no weapons found, extra law enforcement presence will remain on campus as a precaution. Thanks all!" the sheriff's office tweeted.