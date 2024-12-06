Florida realtor allegedly scams couple, steals homes and car, drains bank accounts, sheriff says

The Brief Palm Coast resident and local real estate agent Jason Valiant, 45, has been arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office for multiple charges. Valiant is being charged with organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, grand theft of more than $100,000, grand theft of a vehicle, criminal use of personal ID information and the illegal use of credit cards. Valiant is being held in the Flagler County jail on a $375,000 bond.



A Flagler County real estate agent is facing charges for conducting an "elaborate scam" on an Ormond Beach couple who hired him to sell their property, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Jason Valiant, 45, was arrested on Thursday by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges, including the exploitation of an elderly couple. He had an active felony warrant out for his arrest from Volusia County, where the crimes were committed.

Jason Valiant arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Dec.5. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

When both victims became sick and were hospitalized, officials said Valiant created fraudulent documents, listing himself as the couple's health care surrogate and power of attorney.

Chitwood said Valiant also signed a Do Not Resuscitate order for one of the victims. That victim was taken off life support the next day.

RELATED: Florida mom, grandma arrested for using child to steal bottles of champagne, cosmetics from Target: deputies

Chitwood said Valiant then drained money from the victim's bank accounts, willed their home and two other properties to himself, and took their car.

In addition to the thousands of dollars in checks Valiant is accused of stealing, Chitwood also said he used the victim's credit card for items such as attorney’s fees, a teeth whitening procedure, auto detailing, dinner and drinks, and gas.

The three properties Valiant acquired after the victim’s death totaled $1.6 million, according to property appraiser valuations. Two of the properties were oceanfront Flagler Beach parcels that Valiant and another realtor, Constance Kellner, spoke of developing into a large condo complex or hotel.

Instead of working to sell the properties, Chitwood said it appears Valiant provided his victims with fake, low offers, including one from his own company.

Constance Kellner was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED: Homemade explosives found during drug house bust in Flagler County Tuesday, suspect in custody

Valiant is facing charges of organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, grand theft of more than $100,000, grand theft of a vehicle, criminal use of personal ID information and the illegal use of credit cards.

He is being held in the Flagler County jail on a $375,000 bond.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Day standoff: Suspect fired over 700 rounds, Volusia County sheriff says

Kellner was also arrested and is facing two counts of being an accessory after the fact. Chitwood said the investigation showed she had full knowledge of Valiant’s scheme and helped him with the fraudulent documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates soon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: