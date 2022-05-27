Florida mom picking up, delivering baby formula to help families

Jessica Keene is a mom on a mission. With her toddler in tow, she spends hours driving all over the Orlando area picking up formula from people who aren’t going to use it and bringing it to families who need formula.

"This one we got a few sample cans. I already have people for two of them," she explained during a stop while FOX 35 was following along. "I’m a stay-at-home mom. A lot of these people have smaller babies. It’s a lot harder for them to get out."

While President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to boost formula supply, that move doesn’t appear to have impacted Central Florida stores yet. Keene has become a sort of coordinator for the people turning to social media. She’s trying to make the process of getting rid of and getting formula easier.

"I know when I was trying to get rid of the sample cans originally, it’s a mom from across town, it’s hard for them to drive over for one can. For her to pick them all up and give them to multiple women is amazing," said Jessica Djonne, who donated some of her sample cans.

Keene says she’s been doing this for about a week and a half at no charge. She says she enjoys it and has several more trips around our area planned.

"I’ve always loved kids. I worked in childcare for over 15 years. It’s me giving back," Keene said.

Advertisement

Keene lives in Winter Park and says she tries to plan her trips so that she does pick-ups and drop-offs in the same area. She says later this week she’ll be in South Orange County, Apopka, and Altamonte Springs.