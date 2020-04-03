Local college student dresses up, reads bedtime stories to kids on Facebook

A local college student is finding a creative way to read bedtime stories to children while dressed up as some of their favorite animated characters.

In less than two weeks, Starlight Tales has captured the hearts of children and families at bedtime.The woman behind the fairytale ensemble is Melinda Kate, a Rollins college sophomore majoring in English literature and dance.

“I cosplay and love dressing up as characters,” she said.

Princesses specifically. Even getting her family involved in the production. Starlight Tales has become a hit on Facebook Live as she reads stories with a flare for the theatrics.

“We do have studio lights,” she said. “We do set up a green screen so that I can look like I am in a magical world and we even have special effects and maybe even some surprise characters running around in the background.”

Children may not fully understand what is happening in the world, but may feel the stress from their families.

Melinda said she knows bedtime can be a challenge and wanted to find a way to connect and help.

“I say, you know, I know this is an overwhelming time right now and I can understand how you all might be confused,” she said. “But I’m here… and then I do a craft with them.”

She’s still taking classes at Rollins online and is now managing Starlight Tales from her home on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8pm.

“I’ve gotten such a huge and positive response and I’ve been able to connect with children in Quebec, Brazil, just about everywhere,” she said.

Proving that even though we must stay at home, there’s still magic and creativity bringing us together.