Lake Nona neighborhood does "Chalk your Walk" challenge, spreading positive drawings & messages

People in one Lake Nona neighborhood are drawing pictures and writing encouraging messages on the sidewalks to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 families in Laureate Park are doing the “Chalk your Walk” challenge. Mom Maggie Fischer drew the famous Mona Lisa portrait on one part of the sidewalk.

“I think it’s really important to balance out a lot of the fears and unknown that’s going on right now with inspiration,” Fischer said. She also drew Vermeer’s iconic painting, “The Girl with a Pearl Earring.” Originally painted after the Black Plague, Fischer said she re-created it on the sidewalk as a message of hope. “There have always been times like this and I think humans in general have a good history of bringing something beautiful out of something negative.”

Children also joined in on the fun and painted rainbows, balloons and a game of hopscotch. People also drew interactive displays, including a butterfly that people can lay down in the center of, becoming part of the picture, and snap a photo.

Amber Mason helped to organize the event after seeing people across the country take part in the challenge. “I think it just gives everyone a little bit of excitement. It’s something that they can do, a little bit time away from being stuck inside,” she said.