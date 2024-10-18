Local brewery closes Maitland location, at risk of Sanford location going under, asking community for help

article

Sanford Brewing Company, a local brewery of eight years, is at risk of closing its doors. The brewery announced that a slow summer, coupled with rising operational costs, would cause them to close.

In a social media post, owners shared their need for $125,000 to pay employees and give the business time to secure a buyer for their building that they have been trying to sell since February.

They are now asking the community for help. They created a Go Fund Me page and are asking patrons to support by visiting the brewery, buying drinks, or donating to help keep the business afloat.

"It’s embarrassing to ask, but here we are," the owners wrote, emphasizing that the funds will help keep employees paid.

They recently closed their Maitland location and are hoping to sell the building their Sanford location is in and lease the space from the potential buyer to keep their doors open.

The owners are urging supporters to come by the brewery this weekend to enjoy a drink or donate. "We’ve been fighting tooth and nail not to be one of the local businesses to close," they said. "It’s been our honor to serve you."