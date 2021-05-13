Lizard known to attack dogs, cats on the loose in Central Florida neighborhood

A wildlife trapper is on the trail of a giant lizard!

A 2 ½- foot tegu lizard is on the loose in Lakeland.

The species is known to be aggressive and can bite people if provoked. Experts say if one of the lizards bites you, the bacteria in their mouths could cause a nasty infection.

"It is a carnivore. It eats meat. It will bite somebody, and the bacteria that this lizard has is similar to a Komodo Dragon. It can make you sick."

Animal trappers are telling people who live in the area to keep an eye on their pets, because the lizards may attack dogs and cats.

Karen Hazlett told FOX 13 that her dachshund Delilah may have already had a run-in with the foreign invader.

"I noticed that her face was all swollen. She is itching it and her eyes got all puffy, and she just didn’t act right," Hazlett said.

Tegus are not Florida natives. They are considered an invasive species that have the potential to upset our state’s fragile ecosystem.

The invasive species has also been known to attack alligator nests and eat the eggs.

Traps are set on Swannoa Street where the tegu was last seen. The trapper also scouted the area looking in sheds and under foundations. Nothing so far. But he is determined.

"I am going to catch this lizard one way or another," the trapper promised.