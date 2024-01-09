Live weather radar Orlando: Tracking severe storms capable of producing tornadoes in Florida
Stream FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below
Severe thunderstorms spread far and wide Tuesday night across Central Florida, prompting several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches and warnings to be issued.
You can track the storms with us in the video player above. We have looping radar over Central Florida tracking the latest watches and warnings.
FOX 35 Orlando Live Weather Radar
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
- Live Weather Cameras: See live views from downtown Orlando, Daytona Beach, and Port Canaveral