Live weather radar Orlando: Tracking severe storms capable of producing tornadoes in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:12PM
Florida
Stream FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below

Severe thunderstorms spread far and wide Tuesday night across Central Florida, prompting several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches and warnings to be issued.

You can track the storms with us in the video player above. We have looping radar over Central Florida tracking the latest watches and warnings.

