Live updates: President Donald Trump in The Villages

The Brief President Trump is expected to deliver a speech in The Villages on Friday. He's scheduled to talk at 3 p.m at The Villages Charter High School Middleton Campus. FOX 35 plans to live stream the event on FOX Local, on FOX 35Orlando.com, and in the video player above.



President Donald Trump will visit The Villages in Florida on Friday afternoon, where he is expected to talk about tax cuts, tax breaks, and social security.

Watch live: President Donald Trump speech

The President's speech is expected to start around 3 p.m. All sign-ups for the event have been claimed, according to the Republican National Committee's website.

FOX 35 plans to live stream the President's remarks on FOX Local, FOX35Orlando.com, in the video player above, and on our social media platforms.

Live updates: President Donald Trump visits The Villages

What is President Trump going to talk about?

What they're saying:

11:45 a.m.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston released the following statement ahead of the President's planned speech.

"President Trump has fought and delivered for America’s seniors more than any other past President. This Friday, President Trump will visit the Villages in the great State of Florida to highlight how his historic Working Family Tax Cuts legislation delivered the largest tax break in history for American seniors with No Tax on Social Security."

The Republican Party issued the following statement: "Florida is proud to welcome President Trump to The Villages as he highlights an agenda focused on economic security, opportunity, and strengthening the financial future of Floridians and millions of Americans," said Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power. His common-sense policies puts Americans first and rightfully allows families to keep more of what they earn."

The Florida Democratic Party, Villages Democratic Club, Central Florida Tri-County Indivisible and Villagers 4 Democracy planned a hold cart protest Friday morning.

All tickets to President Trump's event have been claimed

11:07 a.m. | According to the Republican National Committee's website, "The allowed number of signups has been reached."

PHOTOS: President Trump supporters out in The Villages

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People camp out ahead of President Trump's visit