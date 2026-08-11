Bystander shot, killed after trying to break up fight between man, woman: Deputies

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The Brief A bystander was shot and killed in Apopka after attempting to intervene in a physical fight between two people. Officials said the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. near Plymouth Sorrento and West Ponkan road.



A bystander has died after he was shot while attempting to intervene in a fight between two people in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

OCSO said deputies were called to Plymouth Sorrento and West Ponkan roads around 8:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about a man and a woman physically fighting inside a vehicle.

Deputies said that vehicle crashed, and the two people inside got out of the vehicle and continued to physically fight with one another.

A bystander tried to get in between the man and the woman and was shot, deputies said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The man and woman in the fight stayed at the scene, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the man who died.