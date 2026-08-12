Orlando weather: Heat wave continues for Central Florida

The Brief Another Heat Advistory is in effect for all of Central Florida on Wednesday, with the heat index ranging between 108 and 111 degrees. Scattered afternoon downpours and strong storms are expected to return at the end of the week. Tracking the topics: The National Hurricane Center gives Invest 92L a 70% chance of tropical development in the Atlantic, though models show it posing no threat to Florida or the U.S.



Another Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Central Florida today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is due to heat indices (feels-like temperatures) that will be soaring to a range of around 108-111° once we factor in elevated humidity levels.

Actual air temperatures will still be above normal as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s.

If you have to spend extended time outdoors, especially doing physical activity between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., make sure you take lots of breaks and drink water.

It's important to listen to your body too and watch out for light-headedness or nausea as it can be a sign of heat exhaustion.

Afternoon storms

Today's storm chances will be mainly confined to areas along the coast.

There's about a 20 to 30% chance of downpours and storms this afternoon, mainly between the hours of 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A few isolated strong storms will be possible, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning possible.

Slightly higher chances of showers and storms are on the way for Thursday and Friday afternoon, with 40 to 50% chances.

Little relief from the heat

Our stretch of above-average highs will persist for what looks to be the next several days.

Highs will be cranking up well into the mid 90s through the weekend and into next week.

Once we factor in our humidity levels, it will feel closer to the low 100s. Stay cool and hydrated, and listen to your body for when you need to take breaks!

Tracking the tropics

There are three waves in the Atlantic, two of which have a medium to high chance of development over the next seven days.

INVEST 92L - Southern Atlantic: There's a 70% chance of development over the next two days and an 80% chance of development over the next seven days for an area of low pressure that's formed across the southern Atlantic.

There's a brief window where further development may happen over the next few days and a tropical depression could form.

Beyond that, there will be a lot working against this system. There's plenty of wind shear and dry air that will help limit development, so the chances of Tropical Storm Cristobal forming are low as it moves towards the Caribbean.

INVEST 93L - Northern Atlantic: There's a 50% chance of development over the next two days and seven days for an area of low pressure in the northern Atlantic.

Further development of this system is possible tonight, where a short-lived tropical storm could be possible. It will move into an area with cooler ocean waters helping to limit any further development from there as it drifts to the east and away from the US.

TROPICAL WAVE - Eastern Atlantic: A vigorous tropical wave has rolled off the western coast of Africa and into the far eastern Atlantic.

While chances of development are low, at a 10% chance over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days, it could move into a better environment for development next week.

We'll be watching it.