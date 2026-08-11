Orange County mayoral candidates outline visions on housing, transportation, economy, public safety

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The Brief Orange County's four mayoral candidates agree affordability is the county's top challenge but propose different solutions on housing, jobs and transportation. Murphy, Uribe and Moore Russell emphasize housing supply and government efficiency, while Messina focuses on attracting high-paying technology and manufacturing jobs. The candidates also differ on transportation, taxes, public safety and the role of government spending in addressing growth. The Aug. 18 primary will determine who advances in the race to succeed Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.



Four candidates are seeking to become Orange County's next mayor, offering differing visions for addressing housing affordability, transportation, economic development and public safety ahead of the Aug. 18 primary.

The election will determine who advances in the race to succeed Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

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Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Orange County Commissioner Myra Uribe, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and businessman Chris Messina all identify affordability as one of the county's biggest challenges, but propose different strategies for tackling rising costs and preparing for future growth.

Housing and affordability

Uribe said rising housing costs, transportation challenges and a shortage of good-paying jobs are among the county's most pressing issues. She supports streamlining permitting, increasing housing supply and continuing investment in the county's Housing Trust Fund while accelerating housing projects.

Moore Russell also said affordability is the issue she hears most from voters. She proposes improving planning and permitting, modernizing zoning where appropriate and increasing housing inventory while making county government more efficient.

Murphy said Orange County should expand the supply of attainable housing while recruiting higher-paying employers, so residents can afford to live where they work. She supports encouraging new housing development and attracting businesses in industries such as aerospace, defense, life sciences and financial technology.

Messina has said improving affordability begins with creating higher-paying jobs. He said Orange County should recruit technology, advanced manufacturing and space industry companies to diversify the economy beyond tourism and strengthen long-term economic growth.

Transportation

Transportation remains another major issue in the race.

Moore Russell supports expanding SunRail service to nights and weekends while improving connections between neighborhoods, transit stations and employment centers. She also called for greater coordination among transportation agencies.

Murphy said public transit should be treated as an economic development investment rather than a system expected to pay for itself. She also supports expanded SunRail service and additional state and federal transportation funding.

Messina said Orange County should improve mobility without raising taxes by exploring public-private partnerships, ride-sharing programs and on-demand transit options alongside traditional transportation investments.

Uribe called for expanding SunRail service, improving regional connectivity and extending rail service to Orlando International Airport. She also supports using smaller neighborhood transit services to connect riders with rail stations.

Economy

Murphy said Orange County should continue diversifying beyond tourism by recruiting higher-wage industries while maintaining support for the region's tourism economy.

Messina also emphasized economic diversification, saying Orange County should pursue technology, aerospace, space technology and advanced manufacturing employers while leveraging its existing assets to attract businesses relocating from other parts of the United States and overseas.

Moore Russell said workforce development should be a priority, including expanding job training and preparing workers for careers that can adapt to changing economic conditions.

Uribe said the county should continue supporting economic development while asking the tourism industry to contribute more toward transportation and infrastructure that supports continued growth.

Government spending and taxes

Messina said county leaders should eliminate waste, reduce bureaucracy and conduct a comprehensive review of county spending before considering tax increases. He said savings should be redirected toward transportation, housing, infrastructure and public safety.

Moore Russell likewise said government should improve efficiency and modernize operations through technology before asking taxpayers for additional revenue.

Murphy said government should invest strategically in infrastructure and economic development while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Uribe said local government should pursue efficiencies but also ensure essential services remain adequately funded as the county continues to grow.

Public safety

Messina said public safety would be a central priority, calling for increased staffing and resources for law enforcement, fire rescue and emergency medical services. He also pledged to strengthen efforts to combat human trafficking and expand youth mentoring programs through partnerships with schools, community organizations and faith-based groups.

Uribe said maintaining public safety while managing growth will require continued investment in county services and infrastructure.

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Moore Russell said local governments must preserve funding for public safety while improving operational efficiency.

Murphy said safe communities depend on strong infrastructure, economic opportunity and responsible investment in public services.

Property taxes and Major League Baseball

Murphy and Moore Russell said they oppose the proposed statewide property tax amendment, arguing it could reduce local government revenues used to fund public services. Uribe also expressed concerns about its long-term fiscal impact on county budgets.

Messina said county leaders should avoid raising taxes and instead identify savings through more efficient government operations.

The candidates also differed on the proposed Orlando Dreamers effort to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida. Moore Russell said public funding should depend on a demonstrated return on investment through increased tourism. Murphy said she supports bringing Major League Baseball to the region but wants additional planning before committing public funds. Uribe said discussions should continue but questioned major financial commitments before the county has a clearer picture of its future finances. Messina did not specifically address the baseball proposal in his campaign platform but said economic development efforts should focus on attracting industries that create long-term, high-paying jobs.

The Orange County mayoral primary is Aug. 18.