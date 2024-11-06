Live election results: Donald Trump wins, elected the 47th President of the United States: Associated Press

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th President of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The win in Wisconsin is what cleared the 270 electoral votes, which is needed to secure the presidency. At 5:45 a.m, Trump had a total of 277 electoral votes.

There were seven key swing states in this election:

North Carolina (16 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)

Michigan (15 electoral votes)

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

Nevada (6 electoral votes)

Donald Trump won North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and is expected to win Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, according to the AP.

Trump made an acceptance speech at his watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"This was a movement like nobody has ever seen before and frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time…we are going to help our country heal", Trump said during his speech, "Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again".

Trump's vice-president elect, JD Vance, also took to the stage in West Palm Beach, "We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America!".

"I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust, the place to me. I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America. Okay. Under President Trump's leadership, we're never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children. After the greatest political comeback in American history, we're going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet made a statement.

