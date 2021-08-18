LISTEN: 'End of Watch' call for Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor

"All units, stand by for a moment of silence for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor," the End of Watch dispatch call began with.

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor died. He was shot on June 23rd while responding to a call of suspicious activity. A nationwide manhunt was launched after and led to the arrest of 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He remains behind bars and could be facing upgraded charges.

RELATED: Suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach officer could face upgraded murder charge

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor," the dispatcher said.

Officer Raynor passed away at 8:09 p.m. at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, according to a police department spokesman.

"Please keep Jason, his family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the entire Daytona Beach community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the dispatcher ended the call with.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released a statement about Officer Raynor's death on Tuesday evening as well.

RELATED: Law enforcement, community leaders mourn Officer Jason Raynor's death

He said, in part, "In His infinite wisdom, God decided that it was time for this courageous young man to guard the gates of Heaven, even though that wasn’t the outcome that we all hoped for."

Officer Raynor becomes the tenth DBPD officer to fall in the line of duty, according to the police department. Prior to this, the last DBPD officer to lose his life from injuries sustained while on patrol was Kevin Fischer in 1998. The last officer to pass away from injuries while on duty was Thomas Coulter in 2018 during a training exercise.

A Celebration Of Life and funeral arrangements for Officer Raynor has not been set at this time.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family, which you can find here.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.