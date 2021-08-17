Expand / Collapse search

Law enforcement, community leaders mourn Officer Jason Raynor's death

By FOX 35 News Staff
Remembering Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor died. He was shot in the head back in June. The suspect, Othal Wallace, was arrested days later and remains behind bars.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Following Tuesday's announcement from the Daytona Beach Police Department about Officer Jason Raynor's death, local law enforcement and community leaders expressed their sadness and condolences for the fallen officer.

On Tuesday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released this statement: 

Following the announcement, reactions from across Florida poured in in support of Officer Raynor's family and his work family, the Daytona Beach Police Department.