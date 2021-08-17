Law enforcement, community leaders mourn Officer Jason Raynor's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Following Tuesday's announcement from the Daytona Beach Police Department about Officer Jason Raynor's death, local law enforcement and community leaders expressed their sadness and condolences for the fallen officer.
On Tuesday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released this statement:
Following the announcement, reactions from across Florida poured in in support of Officer Raynor's family and his work family, the Daytona Beach Police Department.
